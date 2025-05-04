Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Offensive in Gaza: Israel recalls tens of thousands of reservists


04 May 2025 20:23

The Israeli army has confirmed the recall of "tens of thousands of reservists" for its offensive in Gaza, announcing that its goal is the destruction of "all infrastructures" of Hamas, according to a statement.

"This week, we are recalling tens of thousands of reservists to strengthen and expand our operation in Gaza," said Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir, the army's chief of staff, in a statement. "We are intensifying the pressure with the aim of bringing back our [hostages] and defeating Hamas. We will act in other areas and destroy all [its] infrastructures, both above and below ground."

