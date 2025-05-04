Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Trump says he is not 'seeking' third term in White House


AFP / 04 May 2025 18:04

Supporters of President Trump gather before the start of a « Trump Parade » in this key state on Oct. 31, 2020, in Madrid, Iowa. (Credit: Mario Tama/AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated in an interview broadcast Sunday by NBC that he is not "seeking" a third term but intends to pass the baton to "a great Republican" after his four years in the White House.

"That is not what I'm looking to do," he responded to a question about the possibility of a third term, which the U.S. Constitution does not allow. "I wish to have four very good years and pass the baton to someone else, ideally a great Republican," he added, noting that he had made several allusions to the possibility of a third term since his return to the White House.

