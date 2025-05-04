Trump says he is not 'seeking' third term in White House

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated in an interview broadcast Sunday by NBC that he is not "seeking" a third term but intends to pass the baton to "a great Republican" after his four years in the White House.

"That is not what I'm looking to do," he responded to a question about the possibility of a third term, which the U.S. Constitution does not allow. "I wish to have four very good years and pass the baton to someone else, ideally a great Republican," he added, noting that he had made several allusions to the possibility of a third term since his return to the White House.