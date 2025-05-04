Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

HOUTHIS-ISRAEL

Netanyahu promises multi-phase reprisals against Yemen's Houthis


AFP / 04 May 2025 17:00

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) attends the annual ceremony on the eve of the Day of Remembrance for Fallen Soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2025. (Credit: Abir Sultan/AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Sunday reprisals against Yemen's Houthis following a missile launch that hit the Ben-Gurion airport area near Tel Aviv.

“We have acted against them in the past and we will act in the future but I cannot detail ... it will not happen in just ‘one boom’ but there will be ‘many booms’,” Netanyahu said in a video on his Telegram channel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Sunday reprisals against Yemen's Houthis following a missile launch that hit the Ben-Gurion airport area near Tel Aviv.

“We have acted against them in the past and we will act in the future but I cannot detail ... it will not happen in just ‘one boom’ but there will be ‘many booms’,” Netanyahu said in a video on his Telegram channel.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read