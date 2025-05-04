Three airlines announce suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

The European airline group Lufthansa announced Sunday the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv until May 6 following a missile strike on Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

The group, which includes the German airline Lufthansa, Austrian, Brussels, Discover, Eurowings, Swiss, and ITA Airways, stated it is halting its service due to the 'current situation.'

Air India has also announced the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv until May 6. "Our operations to and from Tel Aviv are suspended, with immediate effect until May 6, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff," the Indian airline announced in a statement shortly after a similar announcement from the German airline group Lufthansa.

British Airways, for its part, announced the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 7. "The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority. We continuously monitor operating conditions and have made the decision to suspend all flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 7," the airline wrote in a statement sent to AFP, following similar announcements from Lufthansa and Air India.