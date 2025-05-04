Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Two injured in shooting between members of the same 'clan' in Hermel


By L'Orient Today staff, 04 May 2025 15:12

Two injured in shooting between members of the same 'clan' in Hermel

The Lebanese army at a site previously held by Palestinian factions in the Bekaa, on December 21, 2024. (Credit: X/@LebarmyOfficial.)

A shooting between members of the same 'clan' in Hermel, in the north of the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, on Sunday amid a vendetta, injured two people, according to our regional correspondent.

The dispute quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire with war weapons, this information indicates, and the Lebanese Army has been deployed in the area to calm tensions.

Shootings and armed clashes, sometimes escalating to the use of rocket fire, are recurrent in certain areas of the Bekaa where heavily armed families and 'clans' are influential.

