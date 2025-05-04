Two injured in shooting between members of the same 'clan' in Hermel

A shooting between members of the same 'clan' in Hermel, in the north of the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, on Sunday amid a vendetta, injured two people, according to our regional correspondent.

The dispute quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire with war weapons, this information indicates, and the Lebanese Army has been deployed in the area to calm tensions.

Shootings and armed clashes, sometimes escalating to the use of rocket fire, are recurrent in certain areas of the Bekaa where heavily armed families and 'clans' are influential.