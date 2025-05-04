Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyad

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet the leaders of the six member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during his visit to Riyad in mid-May, a source close to the Saudi government told AFP on Sunday.

“Trump will meet GCC leaders in Riyadh,” which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, said the source, who is informed about the preparations and spoke on condition of anonymity.