DIPLOMACY

Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyad


By AFP, 04 May 2025 14:24

The American President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, Florida, United States, on May 1, 2025. (Credit: Leah Millis/AFP.)

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet the leaders of the six member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during his visit to Riyad in mid-May, a source close to the Saudi government told AFP on Sunday.

“Trump will meet GCC leaders in Riyadh,” which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, said the source, who is informed about the preparations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

