Israel: Security cabinet meeting Sunday 4 p.m. GMT

The Israeli security cabinet is set to meet Sunday at 7 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT), a government source told AFP without providing further details on its agenda.

Israeli media had announced Saturday the meeting of this body, authorized to make strategic decisions, with the aim of approving a plan to expand the military offensive in Gaza.

The cabinet will also meet after Ben-Gurion International Airport was targeted by a missile attack from Yemeni Houthi rebels, to which Defense Minister Israel Katz promised to respond 'seven times stronger.'