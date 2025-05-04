Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL

Israel threatens to strike 'seven times harder' after Yemen missile near airport


By AFP, 04 May 2025 11:03

A photo shows a plane on the tarmac at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, on November 6, 2024. (Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP.)

The Israeli army reported Sunday that a projectile or debris fell near Ben Gurion Airport, close to Tel Aviv, after attempts to intercept a missile fired from Yemen.

“Several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen,” the army said in a statement, reporting the fall of an object in the airport area, without specifying if it was a missile or debris from the interception of the projectile. “The incident is under review,” it added.

The Israeli police reported a “missile impact” near Ben Gurion Airport, where air traffic resumed after a brief interruption.

