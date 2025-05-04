Two strikes on prefab houses in Kfar Kila

A prefab destroyed by an Israeli strike on April 28, 2025, in Naqoura, South Lebanon. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient Today.)
Kfar Kila in the Marjayoun district was hit twice during the night from Saturday to Sunday by Israeli drones, which targeted prefab houses, reports our correspondent in the South. These two strikes were reported between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. No injuries were reported.
According to figures from the Council of the South sent on April 30, out of the 102 prefab houses installed after the withdrawal of Israeli troops in thirteen localities in the South in the districts of Sour, Bint Jbeil, and Marjeyoun, 47 were damaged. Despite the cease-fire, the Israeli army continues its strikes in Lebanon, mainly in the South and the Bekaa Valley. Israeli attacks since the truce, between bombings and gunfire, have so far resulted in 152 deaths, according to our tally. The U.N. had declared on April 15 that the Israeli army had killed at least 71 civilians in Lebanon. Israeli troops continue to occupy at least five positions they deem 'strategic' in South Lebanon.
