Missile fired from Yemen towards Israel

Warning sirens sounded Sunday in several regions of Israel after a missile was fired from Yemen, the Israeli army announced.
AFP journalists reported hearing explosions in the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv airport areas. The anti-air defenses attempted to intercept the missile fired from Yemen, the army specified in a statement.
