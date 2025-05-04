Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
YEMEN - ISRAEL

Missile fired from Yemen towards Israel


By AFP, 04 May 2025 10:10

The Israeli "Iron Dome" intercepting rockets on October 11, 2023.(Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP.)

Warning sirens sounded Sunday in several regions of Israel after a missile was fired from Yemen, the Israeli army announced.

AFP journalists reported hearing explosions in the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv airport areas. The anti-air defenses attempted to intercept the missile fired from Yemen, the army specified in a statement.

