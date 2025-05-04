Authorities hail smooth organization of Mount Lebanon municipal elections, turnout nears 25% by early afternoon | LIVE

Polling stations in Mount Lebanon opened at 7 a.m. Voting will take place on May 11 in North Lebanon, on May 18 in Beirut and the Bekaa, and on May 24 in the South.

The election, which was postponed three times due to economic and security reasons, was originally supposed to be held in 2022. The mandate for municipal councils is six years.

President Aoun supervised the start of the voting process with a tour through several ministries, the Baabda Serail, and Tele-Liban.