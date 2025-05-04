Authorities hail smooth organization of Mount Lebanon municipal elections, turnout nears 25% by early afternoon | LIVE

Twelve electoral corruption complaints received by the Interior Ministry
The central operations room responsible for supervising municipal elections received 12 complaints concerning cases of electoral corruption in various areas of the Mount Lebanon governorate, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry. These complaints were forwarded to the police for investigation.
In Fanar, in the Metn district, the Intelligence Division of the Internal Security Forces arrested a citizen suspected of having paid bribes on behalf of a candidate. The case was transferred to the judicial brigade in Jdeideh, which has launched an investigation, according to the Interior Ministry.
preliminary report of LADE
For its part, LADE (The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections) recorded several issues and violations during its observation missions in polling stations, including delays in the opening of several stations, voting booths that did not ensure the confidentiality of the vote, accessibility problems for people with disabilities, and "a serious case in which a delegate from a list took the place of the head of the polling station in Haret Hreik," a southern suburb of Beirut.
The organization also noted "multiple cases of voting outside the booth," particularly in Barja, Aïn Zhalta, and Shanieh, as well as altercations that occurred in or in front of polling stations, such as in Aramoun, where a dispute broke out between a station head and a delegate, and in Haret Hreik, Barja, Bchamoun, and Hamana, where fights occurred between delegates, voters, or members of opposing political families. In Bire, lists were illegally distributed inside the polling station.
Voter turnout at 3 p.m. nears 2016 levels
While polling stations have yet to close, the voter turnout for this year’s municipal elections in Mount Lebanon at 3 p.m. is approaching the final turnout figures from the 2016 vote, according to comparative figures from the Interior Ministry published on X.
- In Jbeil, turnout reached 41.17% by 3 p.m., compared to 43% in 2016.
- In Metn: 26.89%, down from 35.20% in 2016.
- In Chouf: 31.11%, compared to 37% in 2016.
- In Keserwan: 42.46%, close to 46% in 2016.
- In Aley: 29.39%, versus 38% in 2016.
- In Baabda: 26.66%, exceeding the 2016 figure of 23%.
Overall voter turnout across Mount Lebanon stood at 31.16% as of 3 p.m., compared to 38.70% in 2016.
Twelve electoral corruption complaints received by Interior Ministry
The central operations room overseeing the municipal elections has received 12 complaints related to electoral corruption across various regions of the Mount Lebanon governorate, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry. These complaints have been forwarded to the police for investigation.
In Fanar, Metn, the Intelligence Division of the Internal Security Forces arrested a citizen suspected of paying bribes on behalf of a candidate. The case was transferred to the judicial police in Jdeidé, which has launched an investigation, the ministry said.
Defense Minister votes in Dekwaneh (Metn)
Defense Minister General Michel Menassa cast his vote at the Dekwaneh Public Technical School in the Metn district. From the polling station, he praised the efforts made “to ensure the success of this national event,” emphasizing the importance of protecting citizens’ freedom of opinion and expression.
He stated that the Interior Ministry and the army had “jointly implemented all necessary measures to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the electoral process.” So far, “no security or administrative incidents have been reported,” he added.
Elections take on a 'family character in Furn al-Shebbak
In Furn al-Shebbak (Baabda), about ten people were voting at the Tehwita public school. “It’s lunchtime. People will likely come in the afternoon,” Habib told L’Orient-Le Jour. Another voter remarked that since the elections in this area are “family-oriented,” the current municipal council president will likely be re-elected. Outside the school, dozens of people — most wearing T-shirts and caps from the two competing lists — were gathered and chatting.
Jal al-Dib, 'everything is going smoothly'
Outside a classroom at the public high school in Jal al-Dib, Bqennaya, a representative from LADE (Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections) told our reporter Gabriel Blondel that no violations had been observed since voting began. “We asked poll workers to reposition a few booths before voting started to better protect voter privacy. Other than that, everything is going well so far.”
Six candidates are competing for three seats in Jal el-Dib, while two are vying for one seat in Bqennaya.
Army temporarily halts voting in Zouk Mikael (Keserwan) after dispute
A clash broke out between two voters backing rival lists in Zouk Mikael (Keserwan), according to NNA. The army briefly suspended the voting process to defuse the situation.
Long lines outside Sahel Alma polling station (Jounieh, Keserwan)
Voter turnout is high in Sahel Alma, Jounieh, where long lines have formed, according to our on-site reporter. "It's important for me to vote — my only hope is that my children, who are living abroad, can one day return to a country worthy of them," said Nathalie, a voter waiting her turn.
Jean, an elderly man, said he came "for change." "We hope the younger generation can improve things," he added with a smile.
Delegates from both competing lists agreed that the atmosphere outside the station was friendly.
Relaxed atmosphere at Hazmieh polling station (Baabda)
At the College Elysee in Hazmieh, dozens of people gathered in a relaxed atmosphere as representatives from competing lists handed out snacks, reports our journalist Zeina Antonios. “It’s very calm. We haven’t had any issues. During the last elections, everyone was tense and barely speaking to each other. It’s much better today,” said voter Robert Saad.
As of 1:30 p.m., voter turnout in Mount Lebanon had reached 24.41%, according to figures shared with L’Orient Today by the Interior Ministry:
- Chouf: 24.11%
- Metn: 20.80%
- Baabda: 20.60%
- Jbeil: 32.26%
- Aley: 23.64%
- Keserwan: 34.08%
Voters speak out after casting their ballots in Antelias
Eliane Daher, 44, expressed her satisfaction at finally being able to fulfill her civic duty again after more than two years of postponed elections: “I vote in every election, but this one is symbolic because it’s the first since the election of President Joseph Aoun — it reaffirms Lebanon’s sovereignty,” she said, praising the "good organization" of the process and the "speed" with which she was able to vote. “We hope these elections will accompany the change we are waiting for and will be a first step toward rebuilding the country,” she added.
A few meters away, Ralph, in his thirties and working as a graphic designer for a company in the UAE, was less enthusiastic. “I came to vote because I arrived from Dubai a week ago, so I thought: why not? But there’s not much suspense around the results. The most important milestone will be next year’s parliamentary elections,” he said.
Outside the polling station at Antelias Intermediate School (Metn), long line formed under tight military and police presence
In this municipality, around 7,000 voters were called to elect the 15 members of the new municipal council for Antelias and Naccashe.
Two lists are competing: the first, led by outgoing council head Elie Abou Jaoude, is backed by a broad coalition including the Murr family, Kataeb, Tashnag, and the FPM — whose orange-clad supporters were positioned near the school entrance. The second list, headed by his cousin Georges Abou Jaoude, is reportedly supported by the Lebanese Forces, although the party of Samir Geagea has not officially announced its backing.
Voters speak at polling station in Jbeil
"They're all the same," says one voter to L'Orient Today at a polling station in Jbeil. He still came to vote but admits he "has no hope in anyone."
Rafic, a young man in his twenties voting for the first time, is more optimistic: "What do I hope from the new municipal council? That they fix the roads — that’s the main thing!"
Dispute at a polling station in Hammana (Baabda)
A dispute broke out between the son of the outgoing mayor of Hammana and a supporter of the rival list at the polling station set up in the Abdallah al-Khoury Secondary School in Hammana, Baabda district, according to LADE (the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections) on X.
Police intervened to calm situation.
State Security Director, Edgar Lawandos, currently conducting a supervision tour at Jbeil Serail, reports NNA.
Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammad Makkaoui visited Amshit and Jbeil as part of his own tour.
From Jbeil, he stated that the vote was "one of the most successful" ever organized in the country, noting only "minor complaints" that were immediately addressed.
The Director of State Security, Edgar Lawandos, is currently conducting a supervision tour at the Jbeil Serail, according to ANI.
Meanwhile, Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammad Makkaoui visited Amchit and Jbeil as part of his own tour. From Jbeil, he stated that the vote was "one of the most successful" ever organized in the country, noting only "minor complaints" that were immediately addressed.
In Hadath (Baabda district), voter says 'happy to vote.'
"The whole family came in four cars. It's well organized, and we are happy to vote," says this voter, who came from Bednayel, in the Baalbek region, to our journalist on-site.
Voter turnout approaching 20% in Mount Lebanon, according to Interior Ministry
The turnout is distributed as follows across different regions:
- Keserwan: 27.34%
- Aley: 18.68%
- Jbeil: 26.24%
- Baabda: 16.51%
- Metn: 16.44%
The average voter turnout is 19.46% as of 1:00 PM, with 162,271 voters out of a total of 833,715 registered.
In Hadath, 'there aren’t enough people'
In Hadath (Baabda district), about 100 people are waiting outside the polling station at the Saints-Coeurs school, reports our journalist Zeina Antonios.
Nearly 3,000 people have already voted, says Boutros Tarraf, whose brother is a candidate. "There aren’t enough people. The electoral machines are trying to encourage people to come vote. Generally, people are more interested in municipal elections than in legislative ones because it allows them to work locally. But this year, they are concerned with many other things," he explains.
High turnout at polling stations in Jbeil
In the city of Jbeil, two main lists are engaged in a fierce battle: "Jbeil Ahla" or "Jbeil Even More Beautiful," supported by MP Ziad Hawat, a powerful figure in the city and ally of the LF, and the other called "The Decision of Jbeil," led by Louis Cardahi, son of former Minister Jean-Louis Cardahi, who is positioned on the other side of the political spectrum.
The turnout has been good since the morning, with one polling station already reaching 31% of votes, according to a delegate, as reported by our journalist Suzanne Baaklini. Voters who did not reveal their identities assure that "the electoral process is democratic and calm, without any issues, as always in Jbeil." This impression is confirmed by delegates from both lists at a polling station, who assure that "the turnout is good, and we will definitely reach 50%."
'Positive atmosphere' at a polling station in Hadath, despite some confusion
In Hadath, confusion occasionally reigns in front of some voting booths, and the Internal Security Forces are trying to prevent the situation from spiraling into chaos, according to our journalist Zeina Antonios.
On-site, a man and his son say they came specifically from Saudi Arabia to vote in the municipal elections. "I came to vote for my brother-in-law," explains the father. Michael Nassour, another voter, shares that "there aren’t many people here so far." "The atmosphere is positive. People are happy to vote. But it will probably be Georges Aoun who will be re-elected as mayor," he analyzes. Another full list is competing against the incumbent mayor's list.
'Voting is in the city's interest': Testimony from polling station in Baabda
"It was important to hold this election in the end. I came to vote because it's in the city's interest," says Andre Fayad at the public school in Baabda, as reported by our journalist Zeina Antonios.
On-site, a representative from an NGO for people with disabilities asks the polling station officials to explain the procedure for visually impaired voters or those in wheelchairs.
Intense competition in Jounieh between the two opposing lists
In the Ghadir neighborhood of Jounieh, the competition is fierce between the two opposing lists, which continue to exchange accusations regarding the alleged support of the Jounietna list, composed of young people and representatives of local families, by the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), and the supposed electoral corruption of their opponents.
According to Interior Ministry, nearly 120,000 people had voted by noon in Mount Lebanon, representing 14.30% of the total registered voters.
The voter turnout is broken down as follows:
Keserwan: 20.83%
Jbeil: 19.81%
Aley: 14.09%
Metn: 11.93%
Baabda: 11.13%
L'Orient Today Reports from the largest municipality in Metn
At Jdeideh-Sed al-Baouchrieh, the largest municipality in the Metn district, voters have already turned out in large numbers at the al-Akhtal al-Saghir public high school polling station, reports our journalist Gabriel Blondel.
"We're happy with the turnout so far. People started coming as soon as we opened at 8 a.m., and the flow has been steady since then," says Michel Nehme, one of the polling station’s coordinators. "We believe our center is among the two with the highest participation rates. We might even aim for a higher rate compared to previous elections at our center," he adds.
Two young voters share their experience at polling station in Jdeideh-Sed al-Baouchrieh
Charbel, 22, came specially from Beirut to perform his civic duty for the first time at the al-Akhtal al-Saghir public high school. "It's our responsibility to come and vote. I hope that the general interest will be reflected in the results... These elections carry even more value after the period we've just gone through. It's very important for us to choose the right people now, so we don’t regret it later," he says. He adds, "I believe I made the right choice, but I’ll wait to see what the list I voted for does once elected to know if my choice was correct. You shouldn't just vote for someone because they know someone in your circle."
Another young woman, 21, voted for the first time today, accompanied by her family. "It's a nice feeling, a new experience. I hope my vote will contribute to the country's change and recovery," she confides, wishing to remain anonymous. While she doesn’t want to disclose the name of the list she supported, she says she is "convinced" by her choice.
Lebanese Army intervenes at polling station in Keserwan
An altercation occurred between two individuals at a polling station in Ghineh, in the Ftouh Keserwan region, causing a scuffle in which one person was slightly injured on the nose, according to NNA. Lebanese Army reinforcements arrived on-site and helped calm tensions.
Hajjar after voting in Shehim: Complaints are scarce and dealt with immediately
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, speaking from a polling station in Shehim (Chouf), confirmed that "complaints" regarding electoral process violations are "addressed immediately" and that the number of such complaints is "very low."
Earlier, he had visited Ghobeiri, at the Ahmad Kazma Official Girls' High School polling station, where he stated that "a few shortcomings" had been resolved and that the vote is "proceeding smoothly." He reiterated that he had "asked officials and administrations not to interfere in the process and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the election."
'Haqqi' campaign for the rights of disabled persons
Teams from the "Haqqi" campaign for the rights of people with disabilities have been active since this morning at polling stations in Mount Lebanon, ensuring that polling stations are equipped to allow people with reduced mobility and disabilities to vote "autonomously and with dignity."
The campaign particularly calls for polling stations to be located on the ground floor of buildings used as voting locations.
A total of 100 observers, divided into 17 teams, have been deployed throughout the mohafazat, according to a statement from the campaign, which is affiliated with the Lebanese Union for the Physically Disabled.
"The campaign hopes to put an end to the humiliating scenes where disabled or elderly individuals are carried upstairs to access polling stations, as has often happened in previous elections," the statement reads, calling for "respectful treatment" of voters.
New voter turnout figures reported by NNA:
- 16.73% in Keserwan
- 9.92% in Aley district
- 15.98% in Jbeil district
- 9.06% in Baabda district
- 9.24% in Metn
- 10.68% in Chouf
Out of 833,715 registered voters, 92,132 have turned out so far.
LADE continues to report incidents at polling stations
LADE (the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections) has reported several additional violations and incidents in Mount Lebanon polling stations via X (formerly Twitter).
One reported case involved a violation of voting secrecy at the Barja Girls' Public Intermediate School, where a delegate cast a vote on behalf of a voter.
In Aramoun, a polling station was temporarily closed due to chaos, after a delegate repeatedly entered the voting booth with voters with reduced mobility, despite warnings from the polling station president.
'It's good to have competition' in Baabda
Rim al-Ali, a mother of three boys who lives in Qabb Elias, where her family works in agriculture, told our reporter:
"I came to Baabda from the Bekaa to vote," arriving at 7:30 a.m.
"There are 300 of us from the al-Ali clan here to vote. It's important to vote here because in Qabb Elias we're considered outsiders. This election is interesting — it's good to have competition," she said.
There are three full lists of 15 candidates each running in Baabda-Louaizeh.
'I think the battle will be tough in Baabda'
At the Baabda public school, around a hundred people were queuing to vote, according to our journalist Zeina Antonios. Voters and security forces moved through the crowded corridors.
Marie Helou, whose brother is running for moukhtar, expressed excitement about participating in the first municipal elections in nine years.
“People started arriving around 10 a.m. I think the battle will be tough in Baabda,” she said.
'No pressure' at polling station in Ghadir (Keserwan)
At the Ghadir polling station, a voter named Wafaa stated that “the electoral process is truly democratic, with no pressure whatsoever from anyone.”
She explained that she did not vote for an entire list and hopes for “change in the municipality, just as in the whole country.”
According to the state-run National News Agency, voter turnout in Mount Lebanon exceeded 10% shortly after 11 a.m.
Interior Minister votes in Chehim, Chouf
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar went to Chehim, in the Chouf district, where he cast his vote at a local polling station, according to state-run National News Agency (NNA).
For a Sarba voter, the lists are waiting 'until the end of the day to tip the balance'
In Sarba (Jounieh, Keserwan), a voter with friends on both of the competing lists, who wished to remain anonymous, remarked that "the turnout is still modest."
"I believe the two lists are still eyeing each other cautiously and will only mobilize the bulk of their electorate towards the end of the day to tip the balance," he told our journalist on the ground.
Voter turnout just after 10 a.m.
According to participation figures obtained from the Ministry of the Interior around 10 a.m., the voter turnout for the first three hours of the election is as follows:
- 12.7% in Kesrouan
- 6.6% in Metn
- 11.8% in Jbeil
- 7.8% in Aley
- 6.8% in Baabda
- 7.9% in Chouf
In total, according to Ministry figures, 69,631 people had voted by 10 a.m., out of a total of 842,890 voters in the governorate, resulting in an overall participation rate of 8.26% across the region.
Testimony from resident of Sarba, one of the five districts of Jounieh (Keserwan)
Josephine, a resident of Jounieh, speaking to our journalist Suzanne Baaklini in Sarba:
"After all these years, it’s nice to vote. The atmosphere is friendly despite the heated electoral battle. I voted for an entire list."
According to our information, a particularly low voter turnout has been recorded so far at the polling station in Laylaki, a southern suburb of Beirut (Baabda district), located at the local mixed public school, where less than 1% of voters have shown up.
L'Orient-Today at polling station in Sarba
At the polling station in Sarba, there is already a large crowd early in the morning, according to our reporter on the ground. This turnout reflects the intensity of the battle between the two competing lists in Jounieh:
- “The Renaissance of Jounieh”, backed by a large coalition of MPs Nehmat Frem and Farid al-Khazen, along with former MP Mansour al-Bone, and supported by the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party.
- “Jounietna”, made up of young people from the city’s prominent families, supported by the outgoing municipal president Juan Hobeiche and, according to the opponents of the list, by the Free Patriotic Movement, although this support has not been officially declared.
Michel Sleiman calls to 'seize the winds of change'
Former President Michel Sleiman stated that today’s elections are “an opportunity for citizens to initiate the true process of reform by voting for municipal councils and mukhtars, as a prelude to the adoption of decentralization based on the principle that the people are the source of authority.”
He added: “Accountability and change are a duty for every citizen once behind the curtain in the voting booth. The opportunity is ripe on a national level and within the framework of the new era – let’s seize the winds of change and think before voting, because thinking afterward is useless.”
“Today, it is the beginning,” he concluded.
Aoun commends TL staff
At the Tele-Liban headquarters, Joseph Aoun praised the staff for their “tremendous and efficient work” despite limited resources.
Geagea praises government's efforts and urges voter participation
In a statement, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said that the organization of the municipal elections is “one of the indicators that Lebanon has entered a new phase.”
He congratulated the government of Nawaf Salam for its “determination” to hold the elections and for the preparations made.
Addressing voters in Mount Lebanon, he called on them to participate massively in the vote.
“This election can, if citizens vote wisely, help improve, develop, and modernize their local areas,” particularly in terms of development and quality of life, he added.
He also expressed hope that the municipal elections would be “a true democratic celebration” and that the competition would “not be about settling scores, but about improving work in towns and villages.”
Several incidents already reported by LADE at polling stations
The LADE (Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections) has already recorded two incidents this morning.
- At Chahniyeh School in Aley, LADE reported a "violation of voting secrecy," without providing further details.
- In a separate incident in Haret Hreik, a voter who was unable to cast his ballot due to missing documents reacted aggressively by hitting the head of the official at polling station number 3 in Haret Hreik, located in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
- According to LADE, security forces intervened and forcibly removed the voter from the premises.
Morning political analysis
For a deeper understanding of the stakes of today’s election — which will serve mainly to measure the balance of power between the two main Christian parties, the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement — you can read Salah Hijazi’s analysis of the key electoral battles to watch in Mount Lebanon.
Interior Minister visits Ghobeiri
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar also conducted a supervision tour at polling stations in Ghobeiri, a southern suburb of Beirut, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).
Aoun, Morcos, and Nassar visit Tele-Liban
President Aoun continued his day by visiting the headquarters of Télé-Liban, Lebanon’s only public television channel, located in Tallet al-Khayat, Beirut. He was accompanied by the Minister of Information, Paul Morcos, and the Minister of Justice, Adel Nassar.
President Aoun, accompanied by the Minister of Interior, Ahmad Hajjar, and the Minister of Justice, Adel Nassar, at the Ministry of Interior for the launch of the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon.
Welcome to our live coverage of this first day of municipal elections in Lebanon.
As announced by the Interior Ministry, the vote begins in Mount Lebanon, where 333 municipal councils are to be elected in as many localities.
Voters aged 21 and above are also called upon to elect mukhtars, local officials in charge of citizen affairs.
We’ll be following the entire day live — from the opening of the polls to the preliminary results in the evening — with updates and reports from our journalists across Mount Lebanon.
Polling stations open since 7 a.m.
In the six districts (cazas) of Mount Lebanon — Metn, Keserwan, Jbeil, Chouf, Aley, and Baabda — polling stations opened their doors at 7 a.m. The atmosphere is described as “calm,” according to the state-run official National News Agency (NNA), and security forces are deployed to prevent any incidents.
In total, 9,321 candidates are running — for both municipal council and mukhtar (local mayor) positions — including 1,179 women.
68 municipal councils out of the 333 to be formed have already been elected unopposed.
Interior Ministry calls for high turnout
On the eve of the election, Saturday night, the Interior Ministry issued a statement calling on Lebanese citizens to “vote in large numbers.”
They wrote on their Facebook page:
“Because the country begins with the municipality… participate in the vote. A call to Lebanese men and women in the Mount Lebanon governorate: vote massively in a spirit of democracy and total transparency.”
What Should You Know About the Vote in Mount Lebanon?
Why is it important in the current political context? Who can vote, where, and when?
Read this guide that answers all your questions:
Everything you need to know about the municipal elections and Sunday’s vote in Mount Lebanon.
President Aoun on supervision tour
To stay informed about the organization of the election and ensure its proper conduct, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun went on a tour of the Interior Ministry in Beirut and various locations in Mount Lebanon.
Aoun on supervision tour: 'revitalize the municipalities, then the entire nation'
At the Interior Ministry, President Aoun stated that “elections are an opportunity for citizens and a natural right.” He confirmed that the security forces had “received strict instructions” to oversee the electoral process and ensure its smooth conduct. “The role of municipalities is central, and this election is crucial,” he added, expressing his “confidence” in the success of the day. “The goal is to revitalize the municipalities, as a step toward revitalizing the entire nation,” he concluded.
The head of state also visited the operations room at the Defense Ministry.
At the Baabda Serail (government building), he praised the work of polling station officials, thanking them for their “tremendous” efforts. “I am confident that the electoral process will proceed under good conditions and in full security,” he added.
