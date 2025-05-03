Hamas releases video showing injured Israeli hostage

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas released a video on Saturday afternoon showing what appears to be an injured Israeli hostage held in the Gaza Strip.

In this more than four-minute document, whose authenticity AFP was not immediately able to verify, a man is seen lying down with his head and left arm covered in bandages with brown stains. Speaking in Hebrew, the man identifies himself as "prisoner number 24" and suggests he was injured in an Israeli bombing. He also references that Israel will soon celebrate its Independence Day, implying that the video was recorded shortly before May 1.