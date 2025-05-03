Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Hamas releases video showing injured Israeli hostage


03 May 2025 19:16

A Palestinian inspects the damage caused by Israeli nighttime strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on April 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas released a video on Saturday afternoon showing what appears to be an injured Israeli hostage held in the Gaza Strip.

In this more than four-minute document, whose authenticity AFP was not immediately able to verify, a man is seen lying down with his head and left arm covered in bandages with brown stains. Speaking in Hebrew, the man identifies himself as "prisoner number 24" and suggests he was injured in an Israeli bombing. He also references that Israel will soon celebrate its Independence Day, implying that the video was recorded shortly before May 1.

