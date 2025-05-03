3 Syrians arrested for allegedly stealing several $100,000 in cash, jewelry

The Lebanese police announced Saturday the arrest of three alleged Syrian members of the same gang, suspected of having committed a burglary at a private residence in the Koura district (North Lebanon). They seized several hundred thousand dollars in cash, jewelry, as well as personal documents, including passports.

In a brief statement, the Internal Security Forces stated that "a Lebanese woman filed a complaint on April 28, 2025, at the regional gendarmerie post of Dahr al-Ain," reporting "the break-in of her father's villa in the locality of Didde and the theft of a sum of money estimated at $300,000, as well as jewelry, documents and passports."

"Following thorough investigations and research conducted by the Amioun brigade, in coordination with the Dahr al-Ain police post, the identity of the gang members was identified," the statement continues.

The suspects, all of Syrian nationality, were arrested, and their homes in the neighborhoods of Didde and Barsa were also searched, according to corroborating sources, while adding that during the investigation, one of the suspects confessed to having planned and executed the theft in collaboration with the other two.

The stolen items were confiscated and returned to the complainants, and judicial proceedings have been initiated against the detainees, the police summarized.