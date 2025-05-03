Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes, operations in Syria

Hezbollah condemned the Israeli strikes in Syria, accusing Israel of hiding behind pretexts to destroy the country.

“Hezbollah condemns the treacherous Zionist aggression against Syria in a flagrant attack on its territory, hiding behind spurious pretexts and slogans to implement its expansionist projects, aimed at dividing and destroying Syria, as well as sowing discord among its citizens,” a statement said. “This Zionist aggression constitutes an evident attempt to undermine the stability of the Syrian state and weaken its capabilities. It falls within the same framework as its continued attacks against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip,” continued the party, which concluded a truce in late November with the Israeli army, more than a year after the confrontations began following the outbreak of the Gaza war.

The party also emphasized “the necessity of preserving the unity and sovereignty of Syria as an independent state.” “We call on the international community, particularly Arab countries, to act urgently to put an end to this aggression against the countries of the region, their stability, sovereignty and security,” the party concluded.

The Israeli army deployed on Saturday in southern Syria, saying it aimed to protect Druze villages following deadly clashes earlier in the week between loyalist forces and members of this religious minority. The seriousness of the situation has sparked numerous reactions from Druze and Christian leaders in Lebanon.