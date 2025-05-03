Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

lebanese municipal elections 2025

Minister Hajjar oversaw ballot boxes handover


L'OLJ / 03 May 2025 17:21

Minister Hajjar oversaw ballot boxes handover

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Hajjar. (Credit: National News Agency)

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Hajjar oversaw the process of handing over ballot boxes to the heads of polling stations and secretaries, from the central operations room dedicated to municipal and mukhtar elections, located in the Ministry building in Beirut, according to a statement.

The operation went smoothly at dawn on Saturday, with the support of the Internal Security Forces, in preparation for the election set to take place in the Mount Lebanon governorate on Sunday.

The minister then went to the Baabda Serail, where he inspected the handover of ballot boxes to the heads of polling stations and secretaries, in the presence of Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammad Mekkawi.

Minister Hajjar also visited the Beiteddine Serail in the Chouf after receiving phone calls reporting a significant influx during the handover of ballot boxes.

He gave instructions to immediately accelerate the pace of the work.

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Hajjar oversaw the process of handing over ballot boxes to the heads of polling stations and secretaries, from the central operations room dedicated to municipal and mukhtar elections, located in the Ministry building in Beirut, according to a statement.The operation went smoothly at dawn on Saturday, with the support of the Internal Security Forces, in preparation for the election set to take place in the Mount Lebanon governorate on Sunday.The minister then went to the Baabda Serail, where he inspected the handover of ballot boxes to the heads of polling stations and secretaries, in the presence of Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammad Mekkawi.Minister Hajjar also visited the Beiteddine Serail in the Chouf after receiving phone calls reporting a significant influx during the handover of ballot...
On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read