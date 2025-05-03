Israeli army says it's 'deployed in southern Syria' in support of Druze

The Israeli army announced Saturday that it is deployed in southern Syria, where it says it is ready to intervene to protect Druze villages, following sectarian violence earlier in the week.
The Israeli army "is deployed in southern Syria and is ready to prevent the entry of hostile forces into the Druze villages area," stated a military statement without further details on the number of Israeli troops in Syria, nor the extent of this deployment.
The Israeli army announced Saturday that it is deployed in southern Syria, where it says it is ready to intervene to protect Druze villages, following sectarian violence earlier in the week.
The Israeli army "is deployed in southern Syria and is ready to prevent the entry of hostile forces into the Druze villages area," stated a military statement without further details on the number of Israeli troops in Syria, nor the extent of this deployment.