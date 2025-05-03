Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US-SAUDI ARABIA

Washington sells Saudi Arabia missiles for $3.5 billion

The model sold, the AIM-120 from RTX, equips numerous armies around the world.

03 May 2025 12:21

An AIM-120 AMRAAM missile displayed in the United States. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The U.S. announced Friday the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia totaling $3.5 billion, a contract that comes shortly before President Donald Trump's visit to the kingdom.

The State Department stated in a release that it had notified Congress of this sale involving 1,000 medium-range air-to-air missiles, according to a release. The model sold, the AIM-120 from RTX (formerly Raytheon), equips numerous armies around the world.

American President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16 for his first trip abroad since returning to the White House in January.

Saudi Arabia, a strong ally of the United States in the region, has also recently facilitated diplomatic discussions with Russia and Ukraine.

