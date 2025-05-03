Pope Francis and the soul of economics

Pope Francis redefined the papacy in profound ways. As the leader of the Catholic Church, he worked to make it more inclusive of women and the LGBTQ+ community. As the first Latin American pontiff, he became a voice for the Global South. And by taking his name — and inspiration — from St. Francis of Assisi, he positioned himself as a champion of the poor and marginalized.One of the most surprising — and often-overlooked — aspects of Francis’s 12-year papacy was his emergence as an incisive economic visionary. In a world where economics is dominated by models, markets and metrics, Francis insisted on a different standard: a moral one. Read more More than a pope, a humane pope Throughout his papacy, Francis consistently challenged the assumptions of today’s prevailing economic orthodoxy. In his 2013 exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (“The...
