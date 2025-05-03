Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Pope Francis and the soul of economics


OLJ / By Antara HALDAR, 03 May 2025 12:31

Lire cet article en Français
Pope Francis and the soul of economics

Pope Francis at a lunch offered to several hundred poor, homeless, migrant and unemployed people, on the occasion of World Day of the Poor, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Credit: Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via AFP)

Pope Francis redefined the papacy in profound ways. As the leader of the Catholic Church, he worked to make it more inclusive of women and the LGBTQ+ community. As the first Latin American pontiff, he became a voice for the Global South. And by taking his name — and inspiration — from St. Francis of Assisi, he positioned himself as a champion of the poor and marginalized.One of the most surprising — and often-overlooked — aspects of Francis’s 12-year papacy was his emergence as an incisive economic visionary. In a world where economics is dominated by models, markets and metrics, Francis insisted on a different standard: a moral one. Read more More than a pope, a humane pope Throughout his papacy, Francis consistently challenged the assumptions of today’s prevailing economic orthodoxy. In his 2013 exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (“The...
