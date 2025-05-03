Pope Francis and the soul of economics

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Pope Francis redefined the papacy in profound ways. As the leader of the Catholic Church, he worked to make it more inclusive of women and the LGBTQ+ community. As the first Latin American pontiff, he became a voice for the Global South. And by taking his name — and inspiration — from St. Francis of Assisi, he positioned himself as a champion of the poor and marginalized.One of the most surprising — and often-overlooked — aspects of Francis’s 12-year papacy was his emergence as an incisive economic visionary. In a world where economics is dominated by models, markets and metrics, Francis insisted on a different standard: a moral one. Read more More than a pope, a humane pope Throughout his papacy, Francis consistently challenged the assumptions of today’s prevailing economic orthodoxy. In his 2013 exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (“The...

Pope Francis redefined the papacy in profound ways. As the leader of the Catholic Church, he worked to make it more inclusive of women and the LGBTQ+ community. As the first Latin American pontiff, he became a voice for the Global South. And by taking his name — and inspiration — from St. Francis of Assisi, he positioned himself as a champion of the poor and marginalized.One of the most surprising — and often-overlooked — aspects of Francis’s 12-year papacy was his emergence as an incisive economic visionary. In a world where economics is dominated by models, markets and metrics, Francis insisted on a different standard: a moral one. Read more More than a pope, a humane pope Throughout his papacy, Francis consistently challenged the assumptions of today’s prevailing economic orthodoxy. In his 2013 exhortation Evangelii...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in