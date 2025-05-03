Gaza rescuers say 3 babies among 11 killed in Israel strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said Saturday that an overnight Israeli strike on the Khan Younis refugee camp killed at least 11 people, including three babies up to a year old.

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal reported 11 killed "after the bombardment of the Al-Bayram family home in the Khan Younis camp" in southern Gaza at around 3 a.m.

Bassal told AFP that eight of the dead had been identified and were all from the same extended family, including a boy and a girl, both one-year-olds, and a month-old baby.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce in its war against Hamas that was triggered by the Palestinian militant group's Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

On Friday, the civil defense agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 42 people across the war-ravaged territory, which has been under a total Israeli blockade since March 2.

Israel halted aid deliveries to Gaza, saying Hamas had diverted supplies. Israel says the blockade is meant to pressure the militants into releasing hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

U.N. agencies have urged Israel to lift restrictions, saying that Gazans were experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe and warning of famine.