The Skaff-Lebanese Forces alliance collapses in Zahle

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Forces party on Thursday announced the formation of the “Heart of Zahle” electoral list, formally ending negotiations with Myriam Skaff’s Popular Bloc ahead of municipal elections in the Bekaa region.

The move marks a definitive break between the LF led by Samir Geagea and Skaff’s long-established political group in the city of Zahle. In a statement, the Lebanese Forces said the discussions had been arduous and ultimately unsuccessful.

The party will instead contest the elections with a list it described as comprising “Zahle families and young elites,” headed by engineer Salim Ghazal.

“The list of tomorrow faces the lists of the past,” the LE said in a statement. “The list of dignity and pride stands against alliances of questionable interests. The list of change faces the list of dull and boring conformity. A list we call ‘Heart of Zahle,’ because we are at the heart of Zahle, and Zahle has always been and will forever remain in our hearts.”

Municipal elections are scheduled to take place over four days in May, following a three-year delay due to Lebanon’s overlapping political and economic crises.