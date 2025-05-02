Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CYBERSECURITY

Police warns against data theft on Israeli website


/OLJ / 02 May 2025 20:22

Police warns against data theft on Israeli website

The logo of the Internal Security Forces. (Credit: NNA)

The Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) warned Friday against an “Israeli website” for recruiting security agents, which is allegedly “stealing personal data from Lebanese citizens” by offering them to fill out a form to find work in Europe.

“We warn against using this site to prevent any hacking or theft of your personal information,” ISF stated in a release. The police urged those who have been hacked on this site to contact the cybercrime unit at +961 1 293 293.

