Death of former minister and banker Adnan Kassar

Former minister Adnan Kassar, one of the founders of the banking group Fransabank, died Friday at the age of 94, after a long career in finance, commerce and politics.

Born in Beirut in 1930, Kassar earned a law degree from Saint Joseph University (USJ). He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Beirut and Mount Lebanon for several terms, and led the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture for Arab Countries. He held the position of Minister of Economy and Trade in 2004, and then Minister of State in Najib Mikati's 2011 government.

Reacting to this loss, former Minister Mohammad Choucair mourned the departure of a "great man who made his mark in the economy, even at the height of war and crises," in a post on his X account.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) also paid tribute to the former minister, "who passed away after an honorable national and economic career, during which he enriched Lebanese and Arab public life."