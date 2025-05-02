18-year-old killed by stray bullet in Akkar

An 18-year-old male was killed by a stray bullet in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the area reported Friday.

The victim, a resident of Wadi al-Jamous in Akkar, was in the al-Shamaa neighborhood of al-Qarqaf, also in Akkar, when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

He was rushed to al-Khair Hospital in the city of Minyeh, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, our correspondent reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Stray bullets are a recurrent problem in Lebanon, often resulting from celebratory gunfire during weddings, funerals, or political events, as well as from armed clashes. Despite repeated calls for stricter enforcement and public awareness, such incidents continue to cause serious injuries and fatalities across the country each year.

Reporting contributed by Michel Hallak