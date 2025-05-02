Fuel prices increase again in Lebanon, except for the gas cylinder

Gasoline and diesel prices slightly increased on Friday in Lebanon, while the price of the gas cylinder, which is adjusted less frequently, remained unchanged, according to the latest schedule published by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,348,000 Lebanese liras (+LL 10,000)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL 1,388,000 LL (+LL 10,000)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL 1,217,000 (+LL 7,000)

– Kiloliter of fuel oil (used to power private electric generators): $619.37, up $4.23 from the last schedule released on Tuesday.

– Domestic gas cylinder: LL 979,000 (unchanged)