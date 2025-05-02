Syrian presidency denounces Israeli strike near presidential palace as 'serious escalation'

Syrian presidency on Friday described the Israeli strike carried out at dawn near the presidential palace in Damascus as a "dangerous escalation."
The presidency "strongly condemns the strike that targeted the presidential palace, carried out by the Israeli occupation," the statement said, adding that it "constitutes a dangerous escalation against the institutions of the State and its sovereignty."
Syrian presidency on Friday described the Israeli strike carried out at dawn near the presidential palace in Damascus as a "dangerous escalation."
The presidency "strongly condemns the strike that targeted the presidential palace, carried out by the Israeli occupation," the statement said, adding that it "constitutes a dangerous escalation against the institutions of the State and its sovereignty."