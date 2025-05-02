Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Syrian presidency denounces Israeli strike near presidential palace as 'serious escalation'


By AFP, 02 May 2025 16:22

Members of the Syrian security forces stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance to Jaramana, near Damascus, on May 2, 2025. (Credit: Omar Haj Kadour/AFP.)

Syrian presidency on Friday described the Israeli strike carried out at dawn near the presidential palace in Damascus as a "dangerous escalation."

The presidency "strongly condemns the strike that targeted the presidential palace, carried out by the Israeli occupation," the statement said, adding that it "constitutes a dangerous escalation against the institutions of the State and its sovereignty."

