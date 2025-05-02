Man shot dead in vehicle in Dennieh, likely victim of vendetta

A man, Ziad Chanab, was shot dead on Friday while driving his van on the main road of the locality of Qattine, in the Dennieh region of North Lebanon, and may have been the victim of a revenge act carried out by a rival family to avenge the death of one of its members, according to our correspondent in the region.

Transported to the hospital in a critical condition, the driver lost his life shortly after the shooting, and his vehicle caught fire. Following this alleged murder, a state of tension and anger prevailed in the region, local sources told our correspondent. Security forces went to the scene and opened an investigation to identify the shooters.

Vendetta crimes between rival families or clans are commonplace in parts of North Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.