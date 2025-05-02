Lebanon warns Hamas against threatening national security

The Higher Defense Council in Lebanon issued a recommendation on Friday to parliament, asking them to warn Hamas not to "use Lebanese territory" to carry out actions that could jeopardize the country's security, under penalty of "strict measures" against them.

The warning was issued as members of Hamas are suspected of being behind mortar fire directed at Israel on March 22 and 28, which provoked severe and deadly retaliations by the Israeli army in Lebanon.

In the wake of this, the Lebanese army has arrested several members of the network suspected of launching these rockets, intercepted by Israel, in recent weeks, some of whom belong to Hamas.

Following the meeting of the Higher Defense Council at the presidential palace in Baabda, Major General Mohammad Mustafa, secretary of the Council, announced that "after discussing the available data and their repercussions, the Council decided to submit the following recommendation to parliament: it must warn the Hamas movement not to use Lebanese territory to carry out any action affecting Lebanese national security, under penalty of taking the strictest measures and dispositions to put an end to any violation of Lebanese sovereignty."

"The Council also took note of the launch of judicial proceedings, scheduled for the beginning of next week, against those arrested in connection with the March rocket fire," as well as the pursuit of anyone involved according to the results of the investigation."