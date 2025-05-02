Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Humanitarian operations 'on the verge of total collapse,' says Red Cross


By AFP, 02 May 2025 11:20

Palestinian women at the site of an Israeli strike on a displaced persons camp in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 30, 2025. (Credit: Hatem Khaled/AFP.)

Humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip are 'on the verge of total collapse,' the International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Friday, after two months of a total blockade on all aid entry by Israel.

'If aid delivery does not resume immediately, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will not have the food, medications and essential supplies it needs to continue many of its programs in Gaza,' the ICRC emphasized in a statement.

