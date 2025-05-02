Humanitarian operations 'on the verge of total collapse,' says Red Cross

Humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip are 'on the verge of total collapse,' the International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Friday, after two months of a total blockade on all aid entry by Israel.
'If aid delivery does not resume immediately, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will not have the food, medications and essential supplies it needs to continue many of its programs in Gaza,' the ICRC emphasized in a statement.
