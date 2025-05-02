Sistine Chapel: beginning of Conclave chimney installation

The Vatican began installing a chimney at the top of the Sistine Chapel in preparation for the conclave that will start on May 7, reported by AFP journalist on Friday.
After each voting session by the cardinals gathered inside the chapel, the ballots are burned in a special stove. The chimney then emits black smoke if no pope has been elected, or white smoke to announce the election of the new pontiff.
