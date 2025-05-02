Trump to rename May 8 and November 11 as 'Victory Days'

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday his intention to rename the anniversaries of the end of the two world wars, May 8 and November 11, as 'Victory Days.'

"I am renaming May 8 as World War II Victory Day and November 11 as World War I Victory Day," Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

May 8, widely celebrated in Western Europe (Russia celebrates it on May 9), is not a public holiday in the United States. November 11 is a public holiday and has so far been called "Veterans Day" to honor former service members.

"Many of our allies and friends celebrate May 8 as Victory Day, but we did more than any other country, by far, to achieve a victorious outcome in World War II," Trump continued.

"We won both wars; no one could match us in terms of strength, bravery, or military genius, yet we never celebrate anything -- That's because we no longer have leaders who know how to do it!" the president lamented. "We are going to start celebrating our victories again!"

This announcement, however, was not immediately followed by the proclamation of an executive order.