Voter engagement for municipal elections shaped by local realities
In southern Lebanon and the Bekaa, which were heavily damaged by Israeli bombings during the recent war, residents hope the vote will help advance reconstruction.
L'OLJ / By Zeina ANTONIOS, 02 May 2025 09:40
On Sunday, Lebanon will hold its first municipal elections in nine years; the last were held in 2016. With the country now finally led by a president and a prime minister after two years of political paralysis, and as it recovers from a devastating 13-month war with Israel, the elections appear to be drawing varying levels of engagement across areas.L’Orient-Le Jour spoke with voters from across the country.The elections are scheduled for Sunday, May 4, in Mount Lebanon, May 11 in North Lebanon and Akkar, May 18 in Beirut and the Bekaa, and Saturday, May 24, in South Lebanon. The vote had been postponed three times, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, due to successive crises in the country. Read more Close races to watch in Mount Lebanon during the municipal elections While most voters interviewed seem to question the usefulness of this...
