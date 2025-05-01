US-Iran: Omani mediator announces postponement of nuclear talks

The head of Omani diplomacy, who is acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran, announced Thursday the postponement, for "logistical reasons," of the nuclear talks scheduled this week between the two rival countries.

"For logistical reasons, we are postponing the meeting between the United States and Iran, initially scheduled for Saturday, May 3. New dates will be announced once they are mutually agreed upon," wrote Badr al-Boussaidi on his X account.