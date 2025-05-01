Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

US-Iran: Omani mediator announces postponement of nuclear talks


AFP / 01 May 2025 17:42

This photo provided by the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left) meeting an Omani official upon his arrival in Muscat on April 25, 2025. (Credit: Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry/AFP)

The head of Omani diplomacy, who is acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran, announced Thursday the postponement, for "logistical reasons," of the nuclear talks scheduled this week between the two rival countries.

"For logistical reasons, we are postponing the meeting between the United States and Iran, initially scheduled for Saturday, May 3. New dates will be announced once they are mutually agreed upon," wrote Badr al-Boussaidi on his X account.

