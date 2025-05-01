Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 29

Gaza's civil defence agency said Thursday Israeli bombardment killed at least 29 people since midnight in the war-ravaged territory, which has been under Israeli aid blockade for nearly two months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said that while the military's mission was to bring home all the hostages from Gaza, its "supreme goal" was to achieve victory against Hamas.

Israel resumed its campaign in the Gaza Strip on March 18, after a two-month truce collapsed over disagreements between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose 2023 attack triggered the war.

Civil defense official Mohammed al-Mughayyir said Thursday's toll included eight people killed in an air strike on the Abu Sahlul family home in Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza.

Four people were killed in an air strike east of Shaaf in Gaza City's Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, he told AFP.

At least 17 more were killed in other attacks across the Palestinian territory, including one that hit a tent sheltering displaced people near the central city of Deir al-Balah, the agency said.

"We came here and found all these houses destroyed, and children, women and young people all bombed to pieces," said Ahmed Abu Zarqa after a deadly strike in Khan Younis. "This is no way to live. Enough, we're tired, enough!"

"We don't know what to do with our lives anymore. We'd rather die than live this kind of life."

AFP images showed residents digging through rubble in search of bodies, which were carried away on stretchers under blankets.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, rescuers rushed a screaming, wounded child out of an ambulance.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 2,326 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,418.

The Hamas attack on Israel on Oct.7, 2023, resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also abducted 251 people, 58 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel says its renewed military campaign aims to force Hamas to free the remaining captives.

"We want to bring home both the living and the fallen; this is a very important mission," Netanyahu said at a function in Jerusalem marking Israel's Independence Day.

"But in war, there is one supreme goal, and that is victory over our enemies, and we will achieve it."

Days before resuming its military campaign, Israel blocked all aid entering Gaza, and U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said the territory was witnessing a "humanitarian catastrophe."

"Israel appears to be inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life increasingly incompatible with their continued existence as a group in Gaza," he said this week.