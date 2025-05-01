WHO: What's happening in Gaza is an 'abomination;' sectarian clashes in Syria cause 100 deaths this week | Live

Iran-US

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran on Wednesday that it would pay the consequences for its support of the Houthis, even as the U.S. relaunched talks with Tehran on its nuclear program.

The United States and Iran have so far held three rounds of indirect talks, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman, intending to reach an agreement preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting the heavy economic sanctions imposed by Washington. The two parties are due to meet again in Rome on Saturday.

Message to Iran: We see your DEADLY support for the Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing,” wrote Hegseth on X. “You know very well what the U.S. military is capable of - and you have been warned. You will suffer the consequences at the time and place of our choosing.”

Hegseth then republished on his personal X account a message from Donald Trump published in March on Truth Social, in which the former president asserted that he would hold Iran responsible for any attack carried out by the Houthis.