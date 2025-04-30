French delegation receives information from Lebanese judiciary concerning Beirut Port investigation

The French judicial delegation once again met with Judge Tarek Bitar on Wednesday, who is in charge of the investigation into the explosion at Beirut's port that occurred in 2020, and reviewed the data in his possession that will help them establish an expert report, according to information obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour.

The visit by the French magistrates was described as "a coordination effort with Judge Bitar in the context of assisting the investigation," according to the same source. The data obtained by the French investigators could help them establish an expert report – such as causes of the fire, causes of the two explosions. This report will focus on technical questions without including responsibilities, such as those related to the unloading and storage of nitrate and could thus contribute to the Lebanese investigation.

A judicial source told L'Orient-Le Jour that the French judges might assist Judge Bitar in executing his international letters rogatory, particularly by interrogating foreign parties. The same source described the visit of the French magistrates as "useful."

During the meetings, the French delegation expressed its full support for the ongoing judicial process in Lebanon and affirmed its willingness to contribute to the success of this process, to shed full light on the facts and ensure the proper functioning of justice. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination and judicial cooperation in place, highlighting its positive impact on the advancement of the investigation. It was agreed to keep the content of the deliberations confidential, respecting the principle of investigative confidentiality and under applicable legal rules, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

This exchange of information occurred while the Lebanese magistrate has so far been unable to access foreign investigative elements, due to his travel ban imposed by the local judiciary in January 2023 and his inability to send letters rogatory abroad.

On Aug. 4, 2020, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history devastated large parts of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 220 people and injuring more than 6,500 others. Shortly thereafter, the French judiciary presented three technical reports based notably on soil analysis and satellite images. However, according to an informed source, these images did not prove helpful to the investigation.

The explosion was triggered by a fire in a warehouse at the Beirut port where tons of ammonium nitrate were stored without precaution, despite repeated warnings to senior officials, accused of negligence.

An investigation was opened in Lebanon, but Bitar had to interrupt it in January 2023, facing hostility from part of the political class, notably Hezbollah, as well as a series of legal actions against him. He resumed his investigations in early 2025 and questioned several former officials, including the former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the former Interior Minister, Nohad Mashnouk.

The resumption of investigations coincided with the election of Joseph Aoun as president and the formation of a government led by reformist Nawaf Salam, both of whom committed to respecting judicial independence. It comes at a time when Hezbollah's influence has weakened, following an open war with Israel that ended on Nov. 27, 2024, with a cease-fire. Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, criticize Judge Bitar's investigation, which they consider "politicized" since he launched proceedings against several officials associated with Amal, including former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter.