Labor minister 'pays tribute' to workers on the eve of May 1

Labor minister of Nawaf Salam's government, Mohammad Haidar, "paid tribute" to the workers in Lebanon, in a statement relayed by the state-run National News Agency (NNAl), on the eve of May 1.

"On this May 1, I pay tribute with pride and gratitude to every worker in Lebanon, to those who, with their dedication, have enabled the nation to hold strong, and who, with their determination, have instilled the values of production and belonging, despite the unbearable economic pressures and social burdens they endure," the minister declared.

He also pledged to "work tirelessly" to improve working conditions in Lebanon and strengthen workers' rights. "Happy Labor Day to all the workers of Lebanon, may you become stronger, more resilient, and more present in the national conscience each year," the minister concluded.

On the same day, the minister met with the National Federation of Trade Unions and Employees in Lebanon (Fenasol), chaired by Castro Abdallah. According to a statement released by the federation, the delegation requested an increase in the minimum wage to $1,000 per month, including compensation supplements such as transportation and education allowances.

Since the beginning of the economic crisis in 2019 and the sharp depreciation of the Lebanese lira, the public sector has been in crisis, and public employees have conducted several strikes to demand a raise in their salaries. A year ago, Nagib Mikati's government agreed to raise the official minimum wage in the private sector to 18 million lira (about $200 at the current rate of 89,500 LL to a dollar). Discussions have recently been resumed to raise this amount.

In the morning, the "National Gathering of Public Sector Workers'" declared that this year's May 1 was not a festive occasion, but "a moment of anger, refusal, and dignity," expressed in a vitriolic statement. "On this May 1, International Workers' Day, we do not celebrate... We shout! We shout against injustice, we challenge oppression, and we loudly proclaim: Enough contempt for those who keep this country running!" the authors of this statement insisted. Public sector salaries have still not been raised to offset the depreciation of the lira.