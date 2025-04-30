Candidate for municipal elections in Akkar found dead

The lifeless body of a young man was found Wednesday in a citrus grove near the village of Tell Abbas al-Charqi in Akkar. The body of Ch. G., a native of the neighboring village of Kneisseh, was discovered hanging from a tree, which initially led to a belief of suicide, according to our correspondent.

It was later revealed that the young man had submitted his candidacy for the municipal elections of his village a few days ago.

A more detailed investigation, with preliminary results reported by our correspondent, concluded it was an accidental death. The young man, a charcoal maker by trade, had climbed the tree to cut wood as part of his duties. Following a fall, he became entangled in the rope he was using to secure himself and accidentally strangled.

The victim was buried the same day in his village. Any theory contradicting the accident has been ruled out.