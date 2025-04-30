UAE claims to have thwarted illegal arms transfer attempt to Sudanese army

The United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday that they have thwarted an illegal arms transfer attempt intended for the Sudanese army, which is at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that Khartoum accuses Abu Dhabi of supporting.

"Security services have succeeded in preventing the transfer of military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces after arresting members of a cell involved in ... the illicit trafficking of military equipment," stated the Gulf country's Attorney General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, as cited by the official WAM news agency.