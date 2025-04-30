Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

WEAPONS TRAFFICKING

UAE claims to have thwarted illegal arms transfer attempt to Sudanese army


By AFP, 30 April 2025 12:43

Overview of Dubai in the UAE. (Credit: AFP.)

The United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday that they have thwarted an illegal arms transfer attempt intended for the Sudanese army, which is at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that Khartoum accuses Abu Dhabi of supporting.

"Security services have succeeded in preventing the transfer of military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces after arresting members of a cell involved in ... the illicit trafficking of military equipment," stated the Gulf country's Attorney General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, as cited by the official WAM news agency.

The United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday that they have thwarted an illegal arms transfer attempt intended for the Sudanese army, which is at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that Khartoum accuses Abu Dhabi of supporting.

"Security services have succeeded in preventing the transfer of military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces after arresting members of a cell involved in ... the illicit trafficking of military equipment," stated the Gulf country's Attorney General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, as cited by the official WAM news agency.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read