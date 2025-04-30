Aoun official visit to UAE

President Joseph Aoun was scheduled to leave Beirut on Wednesday around noon for the United Arab Emirates for his first official visit, according to information reported by several media outlets.

The trip was announced on Tuesday on X, stating that the head of state had been invited by Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations.

Since his election on January 9th, Aoun has already visited Saudi Arabia in March, then Qatar in April, with the aim of warming relations between Lebanon and these Arab monarchies, strained by regional tensions and the influence of pro-Iranian Hezbollah.

During the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) spring meetings in Washington this week, both Riyadh and Doha called for support in financing Lebanon's reconstruction.