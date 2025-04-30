Joint US-UK military operation against Houthis on Tuesday

U.S. and U.K. forces conducted a joint military operation in Yemen on Tuesday, according to a statement from the British Defense Ministry reported by Reuters.

Specifying that the operation targeted a Houthi military facility responsible for manufacturing drones like those used to attack shipping.

President Donald Trump ordered the intensification of U.S. strikes in Yemen last March, with his administration stating it would continue to target Iran-backed Houthi rebels until they stop attacking ships in the Red Sea. The U.K. and the U.S. have also conducted joint operations and strikes in Yemen in the past.

Buildings used for drone manufacturing

The British statement indicates that intelligence analysis identified a cluster of buildings about 24 kilometers south of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, that were used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The statement does not mention any casualties.

The strike was conducted after nightfall, when the likelihood of civilians being in the area was reduced, the British statement specifies, adding that the aircraft returned without incident. The U.S. military has not yet commented.

Houthi-controlled television claimed Monday that a U.S. airstrike had killed 68 people after hitting a detention center for African migrants in Yemen. A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the U.S. military was aware of allegations of civilian casualties and was conducting an assessment.

Recent U.S. strikes have resulted in dozens of deaths, including 74 at an oil terminal in mid-April, which was the deadliest strike in Yemen under Trump so far, according to the Houthi-led Health Ministry.

Human rights advocates have expressed concern over civilian deaths. The U.S. military stated over the weekend that it had struck more than 800 targets since mid-March and had killed many Houthi fighters and leaders while destroying the militant group’s facilities.

The Houthis have taken control of vast regions of Yemen over the past decade. Since Nov. 2023, they have launched attacks on ships in the Red Sea, claiming they targeted vessels linked to Israel in solidarity with Gaza under Israeli attacks since Oct. 2023.