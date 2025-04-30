REFERENCE POINT
Turkey: Is the controversial Istanbul Canal project behind new arrests?
Backed by Erdogan, the initiative has repeatedly been hindered by the opposition over the years.
/OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 30 April 2025 10:14
More than a month after the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkish authorities continue to target opposition figures in a widening crackdown. On Saturday, April 26, the prosecutor’s office in Istanbul announced arrest warrants for 53 individuals — 51 of whom have already been detained — in connection with a corruption investigation centering on Imamoglu, a leading figure in the Republican People's Party, or CHP. Imamoglu was jailed on March 19.“Everyone knows th Read more ‘Democracy is disappearing:’ In Istanbul, protesters remain determined e issue isn’t corruption, but the resistance of elected officials to the Istanbul Canal project,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said Saturday.Among those arrested are Gozdem Ongun, the wife of a senior CHP official, and Safak Basa, the head of Istanbul’s Water and Sewerage Authority, or...
