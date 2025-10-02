Lebanon’s Semicolon Security wins Apple award for iOS flaw discovery
Hassan Sheet, a cybersecurity expert at Semicolon Academy, detected a bug in the international company's operator.
L'OLJ / By Layal DAGHER,
08 April 2025 15:12, updated on
02 October 2025, at 15:12
Hassan Sheet, cybersecurity expert at Semicolon Academy. (Photo provided by the company)
Lebanese cybersecurity company Semicolon Security announced on Thursday that it had recently received $50,000 from Apple, after uncovering a flaw in its iOS system. In March, Hassan Sheet, a cybersecurity expert at the Lebanese company Semicolon Academy, discovered a security flaw in Apple's iOS system that posed a threat to the safety of its users.The bug, which the global company resolved in its new update, allowed hackers to access users' photos on iPhones and iPads worldwide without notification, even if the facial recognition protection feature was active.How did the young Lebanese discover this malfunction, and how did this Lebanese company contribute to it? L’Orient- Le Jour looked at this discovery and its impact.iOS 18.4“It all started in 2023 when Hassan attended a training session hosted by Semicolon on ethical hacking...
