From Bush to Trump, Tony Blair as the eternal missionary of the new Middle East

Tony Blair, during an interview given to AFP in London on July 17, 2018. (Credit: Tolga Akmen/AFP)
Tony Blair may once again feel the “hand of history” on his shoulder. The first time was on April 10, 1998, in Belfast, when then-newly elected British prime minister, solemn and composed, was about to end three decades of violence in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. This time, Blair’s may once again have helped shape history, at least according to Alastair Campbell, his loyal communications director from 1997 to 2003.In an interview with al-Arabaya English, Campell mentioned U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, which was approved by both Hamas and Israel. He specifically pointed out the plan's second stipulation, which reads: “Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza who have suffered more than enough.” Those words, Campbell insisted, could hardly have come from either the...
