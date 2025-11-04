LEBANON
Salam orders probe following outrage at wedding ceremony held in Jeita Grotto
The pre-wedding ceremony, during which dozens of guests sang, clapped and danced to loud music in the protected natural site, caused an uproar across the country.
L'Orient Today / By Malek Jadah, 04 November 2025 20:42
BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has ordered an investigation be launched on Tuesday into a wedding that was held in Jeita Grotto, a system of limestone caves that are a protected natural landmark under Lebanese law.The pre-wedding ceremony held in the caves on Oct. 31 was attended by over 100 people, featured live, amplified music, sparking a wave of national outrage that eventually prompted Salam to set the process in motion for a probe aimed at holding accountable anyone who was involved in organizing the event without proper authorization. The Ministry of Tourism, for its part, said in a statement on Tuesday that the municipality of the town allowed the celebration to take place without submitting a written request to the Ministry.In a video circulated widely online since the event, guests can be seen singing, clapping, and...
