Council backed by Sudan's army to meet on US truce proposal, says official source

The Sovereignty Council, backed by Sudan's army and chaired by Sudanese army chief Abdel-Fattah al-Burhane, will meet on Tuesday to discuss a U.S.-backed proposal for a truce in the conflict that has ravaged the country for more than two years, according to a government source in Port Sudan and reported by AFP. This happens just over a week after paramilitaries overran the key city of Al-Fasher.

"The Security and Defense Council will hold a meeting today to discuss the U.S. truce proposal," the source said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to brief the media.

The U.S. envoy for Africa, Massaad Boulos, has held a series of talks in Cairo in recent days with the aim of finalizing the humanitarian truce proposal put forward in mid-September under his auspices by a group of mediators including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to various official statements released in Cairo.