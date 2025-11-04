Israel arrests 5 Palestinian off the coast of Gaza as Guterres condemns Israel's "continuing violations" of cease-fire | LIVE

MBS to visit Trump on Nov. 18, according to White House official

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will visit the White House on Nov. 18 for an official state visit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a White House official announced, as reported by Reuters.

The visit comes as President Trump pressures Saudi Arabia to join the list of countries that have signed the Abraham Accords. In 2020, Donald Trump concluded agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco to normalize their relations with Israel.

The Saudis have been reluctant to commit in the absence of measures to support the creation of a Palestinian state.

