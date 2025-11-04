Israel arrests 5 Palestinian off the coast of Gaza as Guterres condemns Israel's "continuing violations" of cease-fire | LIVE

Israel arrests 5 Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Gaza
The Israeli army arrested five Palestinian fishermen aboard a boat off the coast of Gaza City, reported al Jazeera, citing the Gaza Fishermen's Union. The men were taken to an unknown location.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli fires towards the Khiam plain
The Israeli army fired automatic weapons towards Wadi al-Assafir and the outskirts of the Khiam plain (Marjayoun) in southern Lebanon from a position it occupies on Hamames hill, south of the town, according to our south Lebanon correspondent.
Israeli strikes east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip
Israeli strikes targeted Bani Souheila, east of Khan Younis, earlier this morning, according to Al-Quds TV.
No casualties were immediately reported following the strikes.
MBS to visit Trump on Nov. 18, according to White House official
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will visit the White House on Nov. 18 for an official state visit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a White House official announced, as reported by Reuters.
The visit comes as President Trump pressures Saudi Arabia to join the list of countries that have signed the Abraham Accords. In 2020, Donald Trump concluded agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco to normalize their relations with Israel.
The Saudis have been reluctant to commit in the absence of measures to support the creation of a Palestinian state.
Hezbollah confirms killing of party member Mohammed Hadid
Hezbollah confirmed this morning the death of its member Mohammed Ali Hadid in Monday's Israeli strike on a car on the Sharqieh-Doueir road (Nabatieh). Hadid had survived Israel's deadly pager attacks in September 2024 which had left him blind.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli incursion and demolition of a house near Mais al-Jabal
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Israeli army invaded the village of Kroum al-Marah, east of Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun), where it blew up a house, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
It was in the same area where the Lebanese Army had mobilized the previous night in response to a large deployment of Israeli soldiers on the other side of the border. The Lebanese Army was ordered to oppose any Israeli incursion into the south after soldiers entered the border village of Blida last Thursday and shot and killed a municipal employee.
Good morning and welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of news in Lebanon, where Israel's military escalations intended to put pressure on Hezbollah and the government continue.
We will also be taking a close look at developments in Gaza which sees no respite from deadly Israeli strikes across the Strip.
