War is now becoming an immediate option, says ICRC director
Pierre Krähenbühl, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), spoke with several media outlets, including L’Orient-Le Jour, on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2025.
Pierre Krähenbühl, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). (Credit: ICRC archive photo)
With more than 30 years of experience in humanitarian work — notably in Afghanistan and Bosnia-Herzegovina — Pierre Krähenbühl says he has never witnessed anything like what happened in Gaza.During the IISS Manama Dialogue 2025, L’Orient-Le Jour met with Krähenbühl, the director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) since 2024, along with three other journalists. Also from Manama Tom Barrack: Lebanon will risk 10,000 more lives to not have a conversation with Israel Why do you consider the conflict in Gaza one of the worst you have ever seen?First, I want to clarify that for the parent of a child who dies in a conflict, the loss is the same no matter where it happens — in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia, Haiti, Syria, or Yemen. Gaza, however, presents an absolutely devastating scene given the...
With more than 30 years of experience in humanitarian work — notably in Afghanistan and Bosnia-Herzegovina — Pierre Krähenbühl says he has never witnessed anything like what happened in Gaza.During the IISS Manama Dialogue 2025, L’Orient-Le Jour met with Krähenbühl, the director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) since 2024, along with three other journalists. Also from Manama Tom Barrack: Lebanon will risk 10,000 more lives to not have a conversation with Israel Why do you consider the conflict in Gaza one of the worst you have ever seen?First, I want to clarify that for the parent of a child who dies in a conflict, the loss is the same no matter where it happens — in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia, Haiti, Syria, or Yemen. Gaza, however, presents an absolutely devastating scene...