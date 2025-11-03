Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INTERVIEW

War is now becoming an immediate option, says ICRC director

Pierre Krähenbühl, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), spoke with several media outlets, including L’Orient-Le Jour, on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2025.

L'OLJ / By Laure-Maïssa FARJALLAH, 03 November 2025 18:34

Lire cet article en Français
War is now becoming an immediate option, says ICRC director

Pierre Krähenbühl, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). (Credit: ICRC archive photo)

With more than 30 years of experience in humanitarian work — notably in Afghanistan and Bosnia-Herzegovina — Pierre Krähenbühl says he has never witnessed anything like what happened in Gaza.During the IISS Manama Dialogue 2025, L’Orient-Le Jour met with Krähenbühl, the director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) since 2024, along with three other journalists. Also from Manama Tom Barrack: Lebanon will risk 10,000 more lives to not have a conversation with Israel Why do you consider the conflict in Gaza one of the worst you have ever seen?First, I want to clarify that for the parent of a child who dies in a conflict, the loss is the same no matter where it happens — in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia, Haiti, Syria, or Yemen. Gaza, however, presents an absolutely devastating scene given the...
With more than 30 years of experience in humanitarian work — notably in Afghanistan and Bosnia-Herzegovina — Pierre Krähenbühl says he has never witnessed anything like what happened in Gaza.During the IISS Manama Dialogue 2025, L’Orient-Le Jour met with Krähenbühl, the director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) since 2024, along with three other journalists. Also from Manama Tom Barrack: Lebanon will risk 10,000 more lives to not have a conversation with Israel Why do you consider the conflict in Gaza one of the worst you have ever seen?First, I want to clarify that for the parent of a child who dies in a conflict, the loss is the same no matter where it happens — in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia, Haiti, Syria, or Yemen. Gaza, however, presents an absolutely devastating scene...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top