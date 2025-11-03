Lebanon's severe water shortages challenge its reputation as region's water tower

The Nahr Ibrahim hydroelectric dam on June 1, 2021. (Illustrative photo by Philippe Hage Boutros)
"In Lebanon, we often talk about electricity, but never enough about water. It should be the other way around." With this observation, illustrating the chronic disinterest of the authorities in water resource management, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi began his presentation on the subject for L’Orient-Le Jour. The issue resurfaces during every period of drought, such as this year, marked by an "unprecedented water shortage" that forced the minister to launch a national campaign to rationalize consumption over the summer.The four water authorities dividing up the territory — plus that of the Litani, with a special status — were already on high alert since spring. The Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority began rationing water as early as June 18, according to interim director Rabih Khalife, who has held the...
