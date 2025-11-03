Erdogan says Hamas 'determined' to stick to truce

Hamas is "determined" to stick to the Gaza truce, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan said Monday, adding it was crucial that Muslim nations play a leading role in the Palestinian territory's reconstruction.

"It seems that Hamas is quite determined to adhere to the agreement," Erdogan told delegates from the Organization of Islamic States (OIC) gathered in Istanbul for their annual COMCEC economic cooperation summit.

His remarks came as Turkey prepared to host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia for talks on Gaza's reconstruction as fears grow for the shaky Oct. 10 cease-fire.

The talks are to begin around 11:00 GMT at an Istanbul hotel, with a news conference due several hours later.

"At this point, we need to deliver more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and then begin reconstruction efforts.

"The Israeli government is doing everything in its power to prevent this," Erdogan said.

"We believe the reconstruction plan prepared by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should be implemented immediately," he said, referring to a plan unveiled in March for reconstructing the shattered Palestinian territory.

"It is essential that the OIC and COMCEC play a leading role in the recovery of Gaza," he said.