Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SUDAN

Tens of thousands flee as conflict spreads east from Darfur


AFP / By AFP, 03 November 2025 11:07

Tens of thousands flee as conflict spreads east from Darfur

Local residents take part in a demonstration in Omdurman on Oct. 31, 2025, to protest against the Rapid Support Forces’ reported "atrocities” in al-Fasher in western Sudan. (Credit: Ebrahim Hamid/AFP)

Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians have fled towns and villages in a sprawling region east of Darfur, the United Nations said, just over a week after paramilitary forces overran the city of El-Fasher.

The U.N.'s migration agency said in a statement late Sunday that an estimated 36,825 people have fled five localities in North Kordofan, a region a few hundred kilometres east of Darfur, where the Rapid Support Forces captured the last major army stronghold last week.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians have fled towns and villages in a sprawling region east of Darfur, the United Nations said, just over a week after paramilitary forces overran the city of El-Fasher.

The U.N.'s migration agency said in a statement late Sunday that an estimated 36,825 people have fled five localities in North Kordofan, a region a few hundred kilometres east of Darfur, where the Rapid Support Forces captured the last major army stronghold last week.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read